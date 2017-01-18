Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone’s Instagram conversation is full of love

Shahid Kapoor flaunted his fit body in his Instagram pictures and left many hearts racing. Shahid Kapoor flaunted his fit body in his Instagram pictures and left many hearts racing.

Actor Shahid Kapoor was recently honoured with the Critic’s Award For Best Actor at the 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards 2017. He shared the award with Manoj Bajpayee. Celebrating his happiness, the actor shared his photograph with the stunning black lady on his Instagram account. And guess what, who was among the first few to congratulate the actor on his big win? It was his Padmavati co-star Deepika Padukone.

Deepika was quick to comment on the picture in which the actor looked dapper. She wrote,”Congratulations”. After a few seconds, she posted again, “I love you.” Shahid wrote to Bollywood’s queen Padmavati, “Thank you and loads of love back at you.”

It seems like the two co-stars are getting along well with each other as Shahid also wished luck to Deepika for her Hollywood debut xXx: Return of Xander Cage. He tweeted, “Making the desis look super slick @deepikapadukone You do us proud. wishing you all the luck for xXx.”

Shahid is prepping up for the release of his period film, Rangoon, shared his shirtless pic from a beach on his social media account. The actor flaunted his fit body in the pictures and left many hearts racing. Don’t miss his killer smile either.

The pictures are a proof enough that Shahid has been following a strict diet and workout regime for his look in his upcoming film, Padmavati. Despite working a 14 hours shift, the Haider actor managed to work out for two hours every day. Being the professional that he is, Shahid always puts a lot of effort in the looks of characters he essays on screen.

