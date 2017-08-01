Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha takes her first step as Mira gives her the motherly support. See photos

Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha takes her first steps. Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha takes her first steps.

A doting daddy Shahid Kapoor is all set to celebrate daughter Misha’s first birthday on August 26. The Padmavati actor has revealed that he will be ringing in the birthday of her baby girl at a foreign destination and won’t be in the town around that time. But before the angel face turns one, we have got another update about Shahid-Mira’s daughter. Misha has mastered another skill and quickly. She has taken her first few steps and the pictures have found their way onto the internet. Thanks to the many fans of the Rangoon actor.

In the pictures, while mommy Mira is busy handling her little one and protecting her from tripping, Misha knows exactly where the camera is. With a thumb in her mouth, the cherub looks in no hurry and unlike her mother, is all happy to pose for the shutterbugs. We are all hearts for Misha’s beautiful eyes and her sunshine smile. The neatly done hair and her frock are just adding to the innocence of Shahid’s pretty daughter.

Shahid Kapoor has not kept his fans aloof of his daughter’s little developments during her growing up days. Though the actor was a little apprehensive about sharing the clicks of his little angel until she turned six-months-old, now it seems Shahid is comfortable in introducing his “sky full of stars” Misha to the world. His Instagram account is a sneak peek into the rare moments of this father-daughter duo. Not very long back we saw him smiling ear to ear as he went to pick Misha and wife Mira from the airport.

Now that daddy cool has plans for his princess’ first birthday, we can’t wait to get more of this B-town’s cutie pie soon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd