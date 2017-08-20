Photos: Shahid Kapoor is spending some quality time with the ladies in his life, Misha and Mira

While Shahid Kapoor has set Twitter on fire with his new shirtless profile picture, this cute click with princess Misha Kapoor on Instagram too is the highlight of the day. While Shahid Kapoor has set Twitter on fire with his new shirtless profile picture, this cute click with princess Misha Kapoor on Instagram too is the highlight of the day.

Shahid Kapoor is on a holiday with family, and it being the first family vacation of the actor with daughter Misha Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, we have been waiting to see pictures and updates from him. And the actor, we must say, is being quite accommodating. While he has set Twitter on fire with his new shirtless profile picture, this cute click with princess Misha on Instagram too is the highlight of the day.

Shahid’s latest photo on Twitter will make all girls go gaga over him, his avatar as a doting dad too cannot be missed. In the black and white photo, Shahid is seen lying, shirtless and showing off his toned body on Twitter and he shared his play time picture with daughter Misha. He is certainly one of the coolest daddy in the B-town of recent times.

Although it is the second photo of Shahid and Misha from their ongoing vacation. Shahid also shared a click with wife Mira recently and the caption read, “My ❤️”

The 36-year-old actor left for the vacation a few days back and shared his excitement with an airport click. He wrote, “First family vacay. And we are off. 🤗🤗.”

While earlier reports suggested that Shahid would host a birthday party in Mumbai, he later revealed that he – along with wife Mira Rajput and baby Misha – would set off for a family trip.

See Shahid Kapoor’s holiday pictures with daugher Misha Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput here:

Also check Shahid Kapoor’s new shirtless Twitter profile picture:

In other news, Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’s director Shree Narayan Singh is in news for his next project, with media reports citing that he might be collaborating with actor Shahid Kapoor for his next project.

