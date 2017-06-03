Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha is ready to ‘clap’ for her father’s performances​ and the actor is thrilled, watch video

Shahid Kapoor’s little angel Misha has learnt to clap. Shahid Kapoor’s little angel Misha has learnt to clap.

Are you still gushing over Kareena Kapoor Khan’s six-month-old son Taimur Ali Khan waving at the shutterbugs? If you have an assertive nod then you might haven’t seen Shahid Kapoor and his daughter Misha Kapoor’s latest video yet. The father-daughter duo is once again together and like always Shahid’s baby girl, Misha has mastered another skill. She has learnt how to clap. And, daddy Shahid cannot hold back his happiness on his toddler’s another first. First, she was a water baby as she took a splash in her small swimming pool with daddy, then she became her father’s dancing partner on World Dance Day and now she is ready to literally applaud her star father’s stellar performances onscreen.

In an adorable Boomerang video posted by Shahid on Instagram, we can see nine-month-old Missy (as Shahid addresses her) comfortably sitting in her father’s lap and clapping her hands while the Padmavati actor cannot take his eyes off his overly cute little angel. “And she learns how to clap,” wrote Shahid along with the video. The beautiful munchkin is a confident kid as she is looking directly into the camera.

Ever since Misha was born, Shahid, like a protective father made sure that his daughter remains unharmed with the flash of the cameras. It was only after his bundle of joy turned six months old that we had our first ‘aww’ moment with her. Now, Shahid’s “sky full of stars” makes the world go crazy with her beautiful eyes and her sunshine smile.

In case you missed Misha dancing with Shahid, here is the video:

First Taimur and now Misha, Bollywood’s toddlers are definitely bringing much delight in this otherwise gloomy summers.

