Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha is Mira Rajput’s mini-me. See her latest pic

It was not long ago when Shahid Kapoor surprised his fans with the first glimpse of his daughter Misha. The picture had Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput kissing their daughter and we immediately fell in love with the little darling. Now, the actor has shared a fresh image and we are sure it will be the cutest thing that you will see today. Going by the image, one can see Misha staring at the camera and looking absolutely adorable. The actor captioned the picture, “Moo Moo here and a Moo Moo there.”

Misha looks like an exact mini-me of Mira Rajput. While Shahid has said he doesn’t want his daughter to go into Bollywood, she sure has the making of a little star.