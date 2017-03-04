Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha is Mira Rajput’s mini-me. See her latest pic

It was not long ago when Shahid Kapoor surprised his fans with the first glimpse of his daughter Misha. The picture had Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput kissing their daughter and we immediately fell in love with the little darling. Now, the actor has shared a fresh image and we are sure it will be the cutest thing that you will see today. Going by the image, one can see Misha staring at the camera and looking absolutely adorable. The actor captioned the picture, “Moo Moo here and a Moo Moo there.”
Misha looks like an exact mini-me of Mira Rajput. While Shahid has said he doesn’t want his daughter to go into Bollywood, she sure has the making of a little star.
Shahid recently celebrated his 36th birthday. Mira had earlier hosted a pre-birthday bash for Shahid in which the whole of Bollywood was invited. Both Shahid and Mira married in the year 2015. The couple has also appeared on Koffee With Karan. Shahid and Mira became proud parents last year. The actor is quite protective of her little daughter. Talkinga bout how life has changed after his daughter’s birth, the actor wrote, “For the first time, I don’t feel like leaving home. When not at work, I’d be at the gym or out with friends. Now, I can spend the whole day at home with Misha and Mira (Rajput). This thought never resonated with my personality before. It’s a big change.”
Meanwhile, Rangoon starring Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor has turned out to be a huge box office disaster. Despite having a big star cast and Vishal Bharadwaj’s direction, Rangoon failed to live up expectations. The film has collected Rs. 21.47 crore till now in the domestic market, according to Bollywood Hungama. After new releases this weekend including Logan and Commando 2, it will become more difficult for Rangoon to increase its overall box office collection. Rangoon has also collected Rs 7.45 crore in the overseas market. The worldwide collection of Rangoon stands at Rs. 32.54 crore.
Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Padmavati co-starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The film has recently faced protest from Karni Sena over the portrayal of Rani Padmini in the movie. However, star cast including Shahid took to social media to assure people that Padmavati is not distorted history.