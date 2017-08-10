Shahid Kapoor takes daughter Misha for first family vacation. See photos

Shahid Kapoor knows how to fulfill his duties as a loving husband and dotting father. Shahid Kapoor knows how to fulfill his duties as a loving husband and dotting father.

Shahid Kapoor is off for his first family vacation and definitely it is a special one. The excitement is so high that the actor himself took to social media to share a picture from the Mumbai airport and wrote, “First family vacay. And we are off. 🤗🤗.”

Well, this vacation is special as Shahid’s little princess Misha will turn one on August 26 and Shahid has taken time out to celebrate his daughter’s birthday. While earlier reports suggested that the Kapoor family will host a party in Mumbai, Shahid later revealed that he along with wife Mira Rajput and baby Misha will set off for a trip to mark the celebrations. And here they go!

Shahid Kapoor might be busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Padmavati, but he knows how to fulfill his duties as a loving husband and dotting father. The family was all smiles at the airport as they left for the vacation. The destination though is still not revealed by the actor but we are just waiting for more posts from his side. The vacation seems to be a long one as there is still two weeks for Misha’s first birthday.

This is not Misha’s first international trip as she and her mother Mira had accompanied Shahid to New York City to attend the IIFA awards. Recently, at an awards night, when Shahid was asked about the plans for his daughter’s first birthday, he said, “We are not probably going to be in the country, so we are going to get some family time around that time.”

At the airport, while Shahid and Mira posted for photographers, Misha was happily enjoying a sleep in her mom’s arms. Here are all the pictures of Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha from Mumbai airport:

Shahid, we will be waiting for more updates about this holiday from your end!

