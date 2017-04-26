Latest News

Shahid Kapoor, daughter Misha enjoy some pool time. We wish Mira Rajput was there too, see pic

Shahid Kapoor shared an adorable picture with daughter Misha. Well, we do miss Mira Rajput in this perfect frame.

shahid kapoor, shahid kapoor daughter, misha kapoor, shahid kapoor misha, misha kapoor pictures, shahid kapoor daughter pictures, shahid kapoor mira rajput daughter Shahid Kapoor shares an adorable picture of daughter Misha on his Instagram account.

Shahid Kapoor is celebrating the onset of summer with daughter Misha Kapoor by spending some pool time with her. The actor shared an adorable picture of him with Misha on his official Instagram account and wrote, “Pool time with missy.” Shahid also tagged this moment as his best time. In the picture, while Shahid has all his attention on Misha, the little one seems to be enjoying sucking on her father’s thumb. By the way, while doing so she has her eyes on the camera, which do tell us that just like her father she loves to be on camera. However, we all know that Shahid was quite apprehensive about letting his daughter choose acting as a career when she grows up.

Misha, who was born in August last year, was also seen bonding with her grandparents. DNA reports that despite having a busy schedule, Shahid makes it a point to take Misha on regular visits to his father Pankaj Kapur’s home. And even Mira takes Misha to Delhi to meet her parents and spend time with them as the couple want to instill strong family values in their daughter.

Check out more pictures of Shahid Kapoor’s daughter:

Misha is Shahid and Mira’s first born. After hiding her from the shutterbugs for a long time, Shahid went easy about being a protective father as now we often see him sharing pictures of his daughter and let the shutterbugs click her when they go out together. Mira and Shahid’s romance has also been the talk of the town.

At a recent award show, Shahid was seen proposing Mira again in front of hundreds of cameras. The two have been setting some serious relationship goals and also giving some good parenting tips to their fans.

