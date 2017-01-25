Shahid Kapoor: Misha, better than anything I could ever ask for

Shahid Kapoor took to Twitter to share a message on National Girl Child Day for his li’l princess Misha. Shahid Kapoor took to Twitter to share a message on National Girl Child Day for his li’l princess Misha.

On the National Girl Child Day, which was on Monday, Shahid Kapoor took to Twitter to share a message saying that his daughter Misha is better than anything he could ever ask for. “Misha is better than anything I could ever ask for. Every girl is truly a blessing to the entire family. Happy National Girl Child Day all,” Shahid tweeted on Monday night.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed their daughter on August 26 last year, and Shahid was also heard saying that he will not sell Misha’s pictures to any media house. Every time we see Shahid with Misha, it seems he is giving some serious daddy goals to the rest of Papas out there. He is the one who always holds his daughter protectively while Mira follows.

Check daddy Shahid Kapoor’s tweet for daughter Misha:

Misha is better than anything I could ever ask for. Every girl is truly a blessing to the entire family. Happy #NationalGirlChildDay all. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 24, 2017

Also read | Rangoon screening: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput steal a moment of romance. See pics

Daddy Shahid Kapoor recently shared the first photograph of daughter Misha on his Instagram account. But you may have to wait a some more to see her pretty face since Shahid has only clicked the cute little feet of Misha as she can be seen wearing pink woolen shoes in the image. “Mi-shoe,” Shahid wrote alongside the image with a heart emoji.

See a few pics of Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput with daughter Misha.

On the film front, Shahid will be seen in Rangoon, which has been directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Shahid is also a part of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd