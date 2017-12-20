Shahid Kapoor confirms starring in Imtiaz Ali’s next

Shahid Kapoor has announced he is reteaming with his Jab We Met director Imtiaz Ali for the filmmaker’s upcoming project, which will go on floors next year. Shahid Kapoor has announced he is reteaming with his Jab We Met director Imtiaz Ali for the filmmaker’s upcoming project, which will go on floors next year.

Weeks after their first collaboration, Jab We Met, completed a decade, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has announced he is reteaming with Imtiaz Ali for the filmmaker’s upcoming project, which will go on floors next year.

There had been media reports suggesting Imtiaz and Shahid would be collaborating again and this speculation caught more fire when the Jab Harry Met Sejal director recently confirmed in an interview that he has indeed approached the Udta Punjab actor with a script.

On Tuesday evening, at the red carpet of Zee Cine Awards, Shahid made the revelation that he would be starting the yet-untitled film after he completes Batti Gull Meter Chalu. Sharing his excitement about reteaming with Imtiaz, who gave Shahid one of his career-defining films, the actor said it will be interesting to reunite with someone, whose work he has admired over the years.

“Yes, we are going to do something soon together and I am really excited. I think Imtiaz is a phenomenally talented filmmaker and we made a film together towards the beginning of both my and Imtiaz’s career and it’s something still people talk about. Jab We Met is very very special and to work with the guy, who gave me Aditya Kashyap and whose work I have loved over the years, will be amazing. The subject that he has is very different from what we have done in the past. It is very exciting and interesting. Right after Batti Gull, thats what I am going to do,” said Shahid.

The actor, however, preferred to not answer if like the last time, the new collaboration will also be a romance.

As for Batti Gull Meter Chalu, which will be directed by Shree Narayan Singh (of Toilet Ek Prem Katha fame), the makers are right now in the search of its female lead. Names like Katrina Kaif and Vaani Kapoor have been cropping up. When asked about it, Shahid joked that hearing different names for the female lead makes him feel like entire Bollywood is a part of his movie.

“I have read so many articles about the heroine in the film that I feel the whole industry is a part of the film. So, I am very happy and grateful that everyone is contributing to our film,” he said before adding on a serious note, “Nothing has been finalised. Very soon we will let you know who the leading lady of the film is because we still have some time to start. We will start in February. Within a week or so, we will let you know.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd