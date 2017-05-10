Shahid Kapoor completes 14 years in film industry, but says he still feels like a student

Shahid Kapoor thanked his followers on social media for believing in him for past 14 years. Shahid Kapoor thanked his followers on social media for believing in him for past 14 years.

Shahid Kapoor is someone who makes women go weak in their knees just at the sheer mention of his name. He has been contributing to the Indian cinema from the past 14 years. His films like Udta Punjab, Haider, Vivah and Kaminey have been applauded not only by the movie buffs but even critics. But even after being at the peak of his career and having completed 14 years in the industry, Shahid still feels like a student and thinks he needs to learn a lot.

On the occasion of his 14th work anniversary, Sasha (as his fans lovingly call him) thanked his followers on social media for believing in him. Replying to the several wishes that found their way on his Twitter handle, the Padmavati actor wrote, “Thanks peeps for the many wishes. 14 years of doing what I love. The beauty of cinema, you always feel like a student. Too much to learn.”

Thanks peeps for the many wishes. 14 years of doing what I love. Beauty of cinema,you always feel like a student. Too much to learn. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 10, 2017

Shahid took his first step in Bollywood with 2003 film Ishq Vishq, co-starring Amrita Rao. In the initial years of his career, Shahid was perceived as a chocolate boy but later, with films like Kaminey, Udta Punjab, Haider, and Rangoon he successfully shed the boy next door image and essayed roles with many shades on-screen.

Even after 14 years of hard work, Shahid feels there is too much left for him to achieve in too little time. “Too much to achieve. Too little time. Time to put my blinders on and run like there’s no tomorrow. Gratitude and love. For believing in me,” tweeted Shahid.

Too much to achieve. Too little time. Time to put my blinders on and run like there’s no tomorrow. Gratitude and love. For believing in me. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 10, 2017

For now, Shahid is prepping up to play the husband of Queen Padmini and King of Chittor – Raja Rawal Ratan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati. The film also stars Deepika Padukone in the titular role and Ranveer Singh.

