Shahid Kapoor comes to wife Mira Rajput’s defence: I am proud of what she said

Defending his wife Mira Rajput’s recent comments about working mothers, which invited a lot of flak, actor Shahid Kapoor says he is proud of what she said as she spoke for homemakers, who are often not appreciated. Mira expressed her views on being a full-time mother to Misha and feminism at a gathering on the occasion of International Women’s Day. While she said that a woman’s choice to go to work or be a homemaker should be respected, Mira seemingly passed a judgment on working women with this comment, “I wouldn’t want to spend one hour a day with my child and rush off to work, why did I have her? She is not a puppy; I want to be there for her as a mother.”

When asked about it, Shahid said that he is proud of his wife’s views and feels what she said was relevant. In a long explanation, the actor told reporters here, “Mira started the conversation by saying that these are her personal comments. I don’t think she made a direct comment on anybody or any category of women. I think she was saying from a very personal standpoint. Mira is speaking for a section of women who really aren’t being represented. There are times when those women feel like they shouldn’t be celebrated and by that I mean women who might not be doing a job, who might choose to stay at home, have a baby and take care of that baby and consider that something important enough to do at a certain stage in your life.”

The 36-year-old star said that the choice to stay at home comes from a certain sense of independence, hence believes such women should feel empowered. “At a different stage of life, you might choose to do something else, like I took my months off when I was having Misha because I felt it was important to be with my wife and my child. That’s a choice which you make out of a certain sense of independence and I think there are very few people who are shown any kind of appreciation for these women. I don’t think what a mother does for her child should not be appreciated. They should feel empowered and self-assured about the fact that they are extremely important and what they do is as important as any other job.”

“I personally feel, between Mira and me, I might be the one who goes to work but what she is doing for Misha is far more important and relevant. I really wish I could but out of two of us, one has to go to work and I happen to be that person. So, I think she was speaking from a very positive space,” he further said.

Talking about the flak that Mira got, Shahid said he has learnt that it is difficult to keep everyone happy. “I understand people have a strong point of view and they can get hurt about things but I think we are in a time where everybody is getting hurt about everything. I, honestly, don’t think it makes sense to keep everybody happy. We are also in a time where if anybody, who is important or is being given importance, says something, a lot of people want to gain importance by saying something against them.”

The attention around Mira and the importance given to her views is because she is married to a Bollywood star, and Shahid said that he has realised she will have to deal with criticism now that she is in the public eye. “I am very proud of what she said. She did a great job. I think this is what it means to be a celebrity. Now, she will have to get used to a little bit of criticism. She is a strong girl, she takes it with a pinch of salt. I think, she will be good.”

Besides her remarks on working mothers, it was also her labelling of present-day feminists as ‘feminazis’ that brought Mira criticism. She had said, “The new wave of feminism is aggressive and destructive. There is a term called ‘Feminazi’ which is now becoming the female equivalent of a male chauvinist.”

