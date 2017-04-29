Shahid Kapoor celebrates World Dance Day and his new dancing partner is better than his films. Watch video

Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha look adorable as she tries to match steps with father on World Dance Day. Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha look adorable as she tries to match steps with father on World Dance Day.

Like father, like daughter – this phrase perfectly describes the new father-daughter duo of B-town, Shahid Kapoor and his little one Misha. Two days after sharing an adorable picture with his munchkin from their pool time in the scorching heat, Shahid Kapoor is now flaunting the dancing skills of his eight-month-old daughter on World Dance Day. Shahid himself is a dancing sensation of the nation and the Rangoon actor feels dance is in the blood of his angel too.

As the world celebrates World Dance Day today, Shahid Kapoor posted a video of him shaking a leg with Misha. “#worlddanceday #havefeetwilldance #mj dance is in your blood,” wrote Shahid along with the video. So, shall we take this as a hint that Misha is already the next generation of superstar in the making? Well, Shahid is quite apprehensive of Misha choosing acting as a career. While Shahid might have grabbed attention whenever he has taken to the stage or shown his great dance moves in his films, this time it gets difficult to take ur eyes off the little dancing star. We must say, Shahid has got a tough competition right at his home only.

Shahid and his wife Mira Rajput have kept their daughter away from paparazzi until she turned six-months-old. But the actor never shied away from giving his fans glimpse of his candid moments with her. Shahid, Mira and Misha make for a perfect family and these little sneak-peeks into their lives by daddy dearest is setting some serious family goals for all the new parents.

Earlier in an interview, Shahid expressed his feelings of being a father. “Every day is amazing with her. You don’t realise how much a child can make you feel,” he said. On the work front, Shahid is prepping up for his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati.

