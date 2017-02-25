Shahid Kapoor’s birthday: Shahid turns 36, his birthday plans are not what you think, see pics

Shahid Kapoor is going away from Bollywood and Mumbai itself on his birthday. Shahid Kapoor is going away from Bollywood and Mumbai itself on his birthday.

Shahid Kapoor is a lot to celebrate. The actor has delivered Rangoon just a day before his birthday on Friday in which his performance is being appreciated. The year has been good for him too. He became a father to the tiny tot Misha and his marriage to Mira Rajput is one of the strongest in Bollywood.

In fact, a week earlier, Mira hosted a pre-birthday bash for Shahid in which the whole of Bollywood was invited. The actor looked chilled out and even cut a cake with the media. But on his big day itself, Shahid is going away from Bollywood and Mumbai itself. So, no more partying or even spending a day promoting Rangoon, which also stars Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan as well.

Instead, Shahid is going away for the day. While it was known Shahid, Mira and Misha were going out, we can reveal that the family will be spending a day at the ashram of his guru in Amritsar, the Radhasoami Satsang Beas. In fact, the actor’s parents are already there and Shahid is looking forward to a day of peace with his loved ones. Speaking to DNA, the actor had said, “I love celebrating birthdays. It’s fun. At different times in life, I have celebrated it in different ways. But there’s always a cake and a lot of screaming, shouting and dancing around!”

The actor also said what his perfect birthday wish is going to be – he wants to deliver a blockbuster! Well, we hope you get your wish Shahid and here’s wishing you a happy birthday.

