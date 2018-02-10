After playing a king, Shahid Kapoor to play a chocolaty boy in Batti Gul Meter Chalu. See first look here

Shahid Kapoor shares his first look from Battu Gul Meter Chalu. Shahid Kapoor shares his first look from Battu Gul Meter Chalu.

After playing a king in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor is all set to play a common man in Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Shahid began the shoot of the film on Friday in Uttrakhand and even shared his look from the film on his Instagram account. In the photo, Shahid is seen riding a motorbike and from the looks of it, it seems as if the actor has gone back to his ‘chocolate boy’ days. Looking like a twenty-something boy, Shahid seems to have undergone a complete makeover. His new look as a Uttrakhand localite is a pleasant change from his rugged avatar as Maharaja Rawal Ratan Singh in Padmaavat.

Sharing the photo, Shahid wrote, “Day 1. On set. Batti Gul meter Chalu.Here we go. #goodpeople #goodvibes.” He posted another photo where he is seen with the script of the film and is enjoying a hearty laughter. Batti Gul Meter Chalu is another Shree Narayan Singh social drama after Toilet Ek Prem Katha. The film puts forth the contradiction between the long hours of power cuts and the ironical high electricity bills that dig a hole in the common man’s pocket. It narrates the story of a man’s fight against power distribution companies.

Shahid Kapoor shared another photo from the sets of Batti Gul Meter Chalu on his Instagram story.

Shahid Kapoor shared the title announcement poster of the film around Diwali last year on Twitter with the caption, “Let’s celebrate the festival of light with the wish that soon electricity will be a right and not a privilege for all.”

Let’s celebrate the festival of light with the hope that soon electricity will be a right and not a privilege for all. #BattiGulMeterChalu #ShreeNarayanSingh @kriarj @TSeries http://t.co/Kdrm9AXRkr — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) October 19, 2017

Earlier in an interview to PTI, Shree Narayan talked about working with Shahid Kapoor and said, “With films like Kaminey, Jab We Met, Haider and Udta Punjab, Shahid Kapoor has definitely proved his mettle as an actor. Having said that, his star presence is undeniable and I look forward to working with him.” The shoot of the film is expected to wrap up by April and will be shot across Haridwar, Rishikesh, Tehri, Mussoorie and Nainital.

Also starring Yami Gautam and Shraddha Kapoor, the film will be released on August 31, 2018. Yami Gautam plays a lawyer in the movie and Shraddha’s role is that of a bubbly girl in the movie that is bankrolled by Arjun N. Kapoor and Prernaa Arora‘s KriArj Entertainment.

