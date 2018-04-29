Excited that Arjun Reddy remake might come to me: Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor interacted with the media on the sidelines of 19th IIFA voting weekend. Shahid Kapoor interacted with the media on the sidelines of 19th IIFA voting weekend.

Actor Shahid Kapoor says he will be happy if he gets to star in the Hindi remake of 2017 Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. The film’s director Sandeep Venga has gone on record confirming that the Padmaavat actor has indeed been finalised for the remake.

Venga, in an interview to a website, called Shahid the best choice for the Arjun Reddy remake. When asked about it, Shahid said, “I’ve heard it too. I have seen the film, I loved it.”

When a journalist mentioned that Sandeep Venga has praised him in an interview, Shahid Kapoor replied, “He also thinks I’m the right choice? Then I’ve to think.”

On a serious note, the actor elaborated, “I’m very excited that it might come to me. That it might happen. You will hear an official announcement if anything happens.”

Shahid Kapoor interacted with the media today on the sidelines of 19th IIFA voting weekend. The actor also spoke about the status of his upcoming yet-untitled film with director Imtiaz Ali. Earlier this year, the actor shared that he would be reuniting with Ali, who previously teamed up with him for Jab We Met in 2007.

When asked about it, Shahid shared that the film is not happening at the moment and the actor-director duo will be working on something else.

“It’s not happening this year and we will probably work on something else.”

As of now, Shahid Kapoor has director Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which ran into trouble last month owing to some financial issues. Shahid, however, said that all is well on that front and he will resume shooting soon. “All is good, shooting will start.”

Batti Gul Meter Chalu also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd