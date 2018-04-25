Arjun Reddy’s Hindi remake: Shahid Kapoor to step into Vijay Deverakonda shoes

Shahid Kapoor has agreed to step into the shoes of Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda for Arjun Reddy. Shahid Kapoor has agreed to step into the shoes of Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda for Arjun Reddy.

We had earlier reported that one of the best Telugu releases of 2017, Arjun Reddy is being remade in Hindi. Now, after many rumours around the name of the actor playing the protagonist, it is being said that the makers have zeroed in on Padmavat actor Shahid Kapoor for the role.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Shahid has agreed to step into the shoes of Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda for the emotional drama. A source was quoted as saying, “The film is scheduled to go on the floors in July and the team is looking for an actress opposite Shahid at the moment. While the locations are yet to be finalised, the plan is to shoot in India as well as abroad.” In the original film, Shalini Pandey played the female lead opposite Vijay.

Directed and written by Sandeep Vanga, Arjun Reddy won critical acclaim and was a commercial hit. The contemporary Devdas-esque film grossed Rs 50 crore in India and struck a chord with Telugu cinema-goers with its raw appeal. It is a story of a medical surgeon suffering from anger management issues who goes on a self-destructive path after his girlfriend marries someone else. The film was applauded by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli as well.

Watch the trailer of Arjun Reddy

After watching Arjun Reddy, Rajamouli tweeted, “Just saw Arjun Reddy. Though love stories are not my cup of tea, can’t but appreciate the film. Top notch performance by Vijay Devarakonda. He just lived it. Not just him, Shalini, the friends, everyone were so good and natural. Very good background score and fine photography. Very well writren dialogues. Full credit to the Director Sandeep Vanga, who handled his cast and crew like a pro.”

The Hindi adaptation will be helmed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga, who is making his Hindi directorial debut with the film. The film is also being remade in Tamil with Chiyaan Vikram’s son Dhruv as the lead.

