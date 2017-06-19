Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput redefine royalty at a London wedding, see photos

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput captured during a London wedding. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput captured during a London wedding.

Far away from the dizzying lifestyle of Mumbai, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput are in London to attend a wedding. A few photographs of the couple have surfaced online. Both Shahid and Mira are looking every bit a royal couple in these clicks. One picture has Mira dressed in a beautiful attire. Shahid can also be seen donning a sherwani for the wedding. The couple has now been married for two years.

Both Shahid and Mira can be frequently seen hanging out in Mumbai. From hitting the gym together to going for late night dinners, the two madly-in-love don not shy away from indulging in PDA. Earlier in an interview, Shahid opened up about his daughter Misha.

When asked about the future plans for his daughter, Shahid said, “My parents would tell me when I was small, that beta you do what you want to do, it is not necessary for you to do what we do. I didn’t have any restrictions and expectations from their side. It is important that parents realise that yes, they give birth to the child, but you have your rights over them until a point and then they have their own lives to live. Misha is just eight months old now, she is very very small, but I hope she grows up to doing what she enjoys the most! Whatever she wants to do, I wish to stand by her and support her in every endeavour, and give her all the love I can, while I will expect her to work really hard to achieve what she wants in life.”

“But as parents, we should support, love and encourage our children. At times parents tend to pressurise their kids with their expectations, and I make sure I don’t do it,” the actor further added.

