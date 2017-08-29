PHOTO| Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput help baby Misha cut her first birthday cake

Baby Misha Kapoor cuts her first birthday cake with mommy Mira Rajput and daddy Shahid Kapoor. Baby Misha Kapoor cuts her first birthday cake with mommy Mira Rajput and daddy Shahid Kapoor.

If you haven’t got enough of Baby Misha’s cuteness, then be ready to be in awe of this star kid yet again. Ever since Shahid Kapoor’s baby girl turned one on August 26, the fans of the toddler have been waiting to catch a glimpse of her birthday celebrations which had only her parents and family in attendance.

Daddy Shahid and mommy Mira made it a point to keep daughter Misha’s birthday a private affair. The family flew to London to ring in the birthday away from the gaze of paparazzi. But now, days after the celebrations, a picture of Misha cutting her birthday cake along with her parents has gone viral on social media.

Various fan pages of the Rangoon actor have posted the picture where Mira and Shahid are helping their little angel to cut the cake but as always Misha is distracted by the cameras capturing her cute moments. The adorable Misha has always been a camera-friendly kid. Unlike her parents, she seems to be ever-ready to strike a pose for the photographers and give them some of their best clicks. And after getting a sneak peek into Misha’s first birthday bash, we definitely want to see more of it. Also, now that the family is back in town, we hope, like always, Shahid shares his candid moments with his little princess soon.

However, on Monday, Shahid and Mira’s little bundle of joy took away the hearts of many as she went shopping with her grandmother. The little munchkin was busy playing around the store as her grandmother looked around for glasses for herself. Earlier too, we saw her enjoying some playtime with daddy Shahid as he shared a picture with his little ‘missy’ on his Instagram account.

