Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s daughter Misha is the most camera friendly star kid in B-town. See photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little son Taimur has undoubtedly become the most famous star kid. But there is someone who is equally adorable and giving the toddler enough competition. Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput’s adorable daughter Misha is gradually becoming more camera friendly. Initially, both parents tried their best to hide Misha from the shutterbugs. But it seems their wide-eyed daughter is slowly walking in the footsteps of her famous parents. Mira was recently spotted with Misha and their pictures surely suggest that Misha is curious about paparazzi. While Mira constantly avoided looking at the cameras, Misha kept looking into it. Looks like Misha is showing early signs of joining films some day.

It’s always heartening to listen to Shahid talk about his daughter. When the actor was recently asked if he has thought about the future of Misha, Shahid said he will allow her to pursue whatever she wants to do in life. “My parents would tell me when I was small, that beta you do what you want to do, it is not necessary for you to do what we do. I didn’t have any restrictions and expectations from their side, ” actor was quoted in a DNA interview.

“It is important that parents realise that yes, they give birth to the child, but you have your rights over them until a point and then they have their own lives to live. Misha is just eight months old now, she is very very small, but I hope she grows up to doing what she enjoys the most! Whatever she wants to do, I wish to stand by her and support her in every endeavour, and give her all the love I can, while I will expect her to work really hard to achieve what she wants in life,” Shahid added.

