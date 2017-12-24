Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput attend a wedding in Delhi and steal the limelight; see photos

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput attended a wedding in Delhi. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput attended a wedding in Delhi.

One couple that steals the limelight is definitely Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput. The two have never failed to leave the onlookers stunned by their presence and the kind of camaraderie they share with each other. They are best friends, best couple of the town and best parents too. The two attended a wedding in Delhi together, and their charm again worked like fireworks. It seemed as if these two were the bride and groom as their presence spread the same aura around. In fact, one can sense the romance in air with their pictures too.

Mira has been sharing a couple of pictures from the wedding. While Mira looks nothing less than a gorgeous and royal princess, Shahid is a heartthrob we lose our heart to, every single time.

The actor has been quite outspoken about his equation with Mira. While he said he falls in love with her a little every day, he also gives her the utmost importance in life.

Earlier, talking about Mira he has said, “She is the most important thing in my life. Every day she changes us (Shahid and Mira) in many ways. I think about her before I think about myself. She has been kind to take care of Misha on her own and allow me to take care of my work.”

Check out pictures:

On the work front, Shahid is waiting for the release of magnum opus Padmavati, which was postponed due to the controversies and death threats. Beyond that, he will be seen starring in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which will be directed by Shree Narayan Singh.

