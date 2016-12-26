Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut will not promote Rangoon together?

Rumours have it that Rangoon co-stars Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor shared cold shoulders during the making of the film Rumours have it that Rangoon co-stars Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor shared cold shoulders during the making of the film

Rumours have it that Rangoon co-stars Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor shared cold shoulders during the making of Rangoon. Apparently, they had quite a few creative differences while shooting, and now this cold war has taken a bad turn. Our very trusted sources tell us that it is possible that these two actors might not promote the film together.

Kangana Ranaut has managed to be in the limelight through the making and journey of Rangoon. Initially, she spoke about the pay disparity in the industry and then by releasing some very ugly details about her personality life during the Hrithik Roshan controversy. Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, has kept busy being a parent to his first born daughter Misha with wife Mira Rajput post Udta Punjab.

If our sources are to be believed, they say, “After their (Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut) differences on the sets of Rangoon, Shahid and Kangana might not be seen promoting the film together. It seems Shahid isn’t comfortable sharing the stage with Kangana, and is in talks with the makers for alternative strategies for the film promotion activity schedule…”

We sincerely hope that both these actors keep their differences aside and join hands to promote one of the most awaited films of 2017. Or else, the newest daddy in tinseltown and the film’s third actor Saif Ali Khan, will be really pressurised with the promotional work post his paternal leave.

Rangoon is scheduled to release on February 24, 2016. It is a period romance drama film set during the World War 2 starring Kangana Ranaut, Said Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor. It is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

