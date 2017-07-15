Shahid Kapoor and daughter Misha’s photo from New York City will give you ‘breakfast sugar rush’

Hanging around in Shahid Kapoor’s arms, the little munchkin, Misha Kapoor is an eye candy. Hanging around in Shahid Kapoor’s arms, the little munchkin, Misha Kapoor is an eye candy.

Shahid Kapoor is in New York City with his little princess Misha to attend IIFA 2017. This daddy’s girl who is making her debut at the most glamorous event of Bollywood is luring the photogs with her daintiness and her big beautiful eyes. And we must say, hanging around in Shahid’s arms, the little munchkin is an eye candy more than any Bollywood beauty, be it Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif or Disha Patani who is there to attend IIFA. The Udta Punjab actor too is making the best out of this outing with his daughter and wife in the foreign land.

On Friday, Shahid posted a boomerang with Misha on his Instagram account where he is having a ‘breakfast sugar rush’ with his little one and looking at his sweet cherub of 11 months we too are having a sugar rush. In the clip, Misha looks a little perplexed with her dad’s expression while playing with his shades. A few days back, when Shahid landed in New York with his family, the 11-month-old was wide awake and was definitely in a mood to pose for the shutterbugs then.

Ever since the Kaminey actor has introduced his little one to the world, his fans are gushing over the little baby girl’s cuteness more than they are in awe of the actor’s charming looks. However, Misha is not the only Bollywood kid who is stealing the limelight from her parents. At Cannes 2017, we saw Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya being the favourite star of the shutterbugs. Shah Rukh Khan’s son ABram and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little one Taimur are no less endearing than this baby girl. After looking at the beautiful pictures of Bollywood’s youngest squad, we can already see superstars in the making.

