Shah Rukh Khan’s wax figure to join Madame Tussauds Delhi

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wax figure will be the latest to get featured at the Madame Tussauds Delhi. This would be the second figure of Shah Rukh to be displayed in his signature pose besides other iconic celebrities, in a special interactive zone. The first figure was launched in London in 2007.

Managed by Merlin Entertainments, Madame Tussauds in Delhi has wax figures of famous personalities from sports, cinema, politics, history and music. “Given his massive fan following across the globe, and because he is a popular celebrity and loved by everyone; it was a prestigious choice for us to bring Shah Rukh Khan’s figure to Madame Tussauds Delhi,” Anshul Jain, General Manager, and Director, Merlin Entertainments said in a statement.

Wax figures of cricket icon Kapil Dev, Milkha Singh, singer Asha Bhosle, Shreya Ghoshal and yesteryear actor Madhubala among others have already been unveiled by the museum.

While on the work front, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is busy prepping up for his upcoming film Zero which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead. In the film which is helmed by Anand L Rai, Shah Rukh will be seen portraying the role of a vertically challenged man who falls in love with a superstar which will be played by Katrina. This film will also mark the last movie of late actress Sridevi who will be seen in a special appearance in the film.

