Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam’s tree house is every kid’s dream come true, see pics

Gauri shares pictures of AbRam Khan's treehouse

Gauri Khan shared some lovely pictures of youngest son AbRam’s tree house on Instagram and they are sure to remind you of your childhood. While Gauri Khan’s feed is usually filled with her interior design pieces, today we found pictures of the adorable tree house among them. Designed by Sabu Cyrill, it looks like every child’s dream come true. Little AbRam, who is three years old, can be spotted in the picture too.

Have a look:

Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan have previously admitted that AbRam is their most pampered kid. Gauri feels that neither Aryan nor Suhana ever got the kind of royal treatment AbRam enjoys. No wonder he had a treehouse to himself where he could joyously spend his time outdoors.

Shah Rukh is known to take AbRam along to every possible film shoot and spend quality time with him between takes and rehearsals. Now the flip side of this father-son attachment is that Gauri was left alone at home, missing her son.

SRK says, “Aryan always wanted to be on his own and Suhana is a little shy. But AbRam is a very outgoing and a happy kind of kid.” The superstar further opened up on his adorable bond with AbRam as he shared, “Out of the three kids, somehow he has more chances and time to be with me because when my kids were growing up, they had different personalities.”

