Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas, Veer-Zaara to be screened at theatres in the US

Fathom Events is bringing a “Best of Bollywood Event Series” to US movie theatres beginning in July, kicking off with the 2002 romantic drama Devdas. On the opening day of CinemaCon, Fathom announced that it plans to screen at last two more Bollywood films this year and as many as six next year as part of what it is touting as the first-ever Bollywood classic film series presented in North American cinemas.

The series will include titles from prominent Indian film studios Eros International and Yash Raj Films, reported Variety. Fathom, which specializes in presenting live events for theatrical chains, is co-owned by AMC Entertainment, Cinemark Holdings and Regal Entertainment Group. Among its more prominent titles — Batman: The Killing Joke was in over 1,160 theatres last year; TCM Big Screen Classics “screened at more than 700 theatres, and Met Live showed at 700 sites.

It’s booked more than 700 locations for the April 25 screenings of Enough”from Christian comedian Chonda Pierce. The Bollywood series will be shown at several hundred sites for one night and include exclusive bonus content. Devdas, from Eros International, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Fathom will also show the Yash Raj Films romance Veer-Zaara, starring Shah Rukh, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji, as a part of this year’s series. Tickets and participating theater locations will be available online later this spring.

“For years Fathom has successfully created a series of classic movie events, while simultaneously monitoring the growth of Indian feature films here in the US,” said Fathom Events Vice President of Studio Relations Tom Lucas.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with two of the most prestigious studios in this space to introduce a new and exciting ‘Best of Bollywood Event Series’ to the world of event cinema.”

Lucas said that the initiative will target the demographic of US residents of Indian descent. He noted that group numbers over 3 million and has a relatively high annual household income of more than USD 98,000, according to recent census figures.

“Eros International is very proud to partner with Fathom Events to bring the ‘Best of Bollywood Event Series’ to the silver screen,” said Ken Naz, Eros International’s president of Americas operations.

“We look forward to showcasing some of the 3,000+ great Bollywood classics in our library, starting with Devdas, throughout the country on the big screen — the way they were meant to be seen.”

Vaibhav Rajput, head of operations in the Americas, Yash Raj Films, said, “We feel immense pride having achieved this special place in the hearts of the people that really matter – the fans. Consequently, it’s always been our endeavour to reach out to as many fans of Indian cinema as possible and reciprocate the love through our films.

“This partnership with Fathom Events is yet another step in this direction by bringing one of Mr Chopra’s personal favourites, Veer Zaara to the Best of Bollywood Event Series in North America and say ‘thank you’ to the fans.”

