Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana parties in style with other star kids, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is growing into a beautiful young lady. The 16-year-old does turn heads every time she walks out of Mannat. Suhana was spotted celebrating New Year’s Eve with her close friends. The occasion was also special as it was the birthday of Ahaan Pandey, actor Chunkey Pandey’s nephew. Dressed in a monochrome dress, Suhana looked beautiful. We came across few pictures from her party. In the images, one can also see Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor and Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey. Suhana seemed to enjoy every bit of time spent with her friends.

While Suhana is partying, father Shah Rukh Khan is busy promoting his upcoming movie Raees. The makers have released two new posters of the film which give us a glimpse of two different sides of SRK in the movie. While one has him in a cool new look, totally giving style goal to many, the other shows a sense of romance between Shah Rukh and the female lead Mahira Khan in the film. If we go by the poster, the relationship between these two actors seems intense and full of hardships. We also see the 51-year-old actor bleeding in another poster.

Also, what’s interesting is the quotes on these poster. Depicting the intense romance of his character in Raees, the second poster read, “Tu shama hai toh yaad rakhna… Main bhi hoon parwana.” While for the other, which has Shah Rukh in a breathtaking avatar, the actor has put the caption as ‘O Zaalima.’ Raees will release on January 25.

