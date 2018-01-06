Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans for making Zero feel like a hero as his film’s teaser crosses 20 million views mark

Shah Rukh Khan plays vertically challenged man in ZERO. Shah Rukh Khan plays vertically challenged man in ZERO.

Shah Rukh Khan has donned several roles on screen and left his fans impressed but in his next film Zero, the actor takes over the screen as a vertically challenged man. The first look has left SRK’s fans impressed as the teaser of the film, released by the star on Twitter as a New Year gift on January 1, has received immense love, crossing 20 million views on YouTube.

Thanking his stars on Twitter and Facebook, SRK wrote, “Thank u all for making Zero feel like a Hero. Sometimes our importance in life is not who we are, but what we make others become by our presence in their lives. @aanandlrai ‘s ‘Zero’ stands for that. #Zero20Million”

This is for the first time that Tanu Weds Manu director Aanand L Rai has joined hands with the 52-year-old Bollywood superstar. In fact, in an interview earlier, Aanand had quipped that the USP of Zero is Shah Rukh Khan.

The director says they are still in the middle of making the film but decided to unveil the title on popular demand as there was a lot of curiosity surrounding Shah Rukh Khan’s role.

Thank u all for making Zero feel like a Hero. Sometimes our importance in life is not who we are, but what we make others become by our presence in their lives. @aanandlrai ‘s ‘Zero’ stands for that. #Zero20Million — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 5, 2018

“Though we are one year away from the release, the film is already getting so much love. So Khan sahab and I decided to give something to fans. It is purely out of the love and affection that we are getting from the fans. They (fans) are carrying an image in their mind and it is not exactly what we have in the film. When we were working on it we did not know it (dwarf part) will look this way. I want to replace that image with the right image. The film’s USP is Shah Rukh’s performance,” he said.

Zero, which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, heads to the theaters on December 21 this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd