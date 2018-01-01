Zero: Shah Rukh Khan reveals title of his next film, set to impress in a never-seen-before avatar

Shah Rukh Khan is set to play a vertically challenged man in Zero. Shah Rukh Khan is set to play a vertically challenged man in Zero.

Shah Rukh Khan has promised to give his fans the best New Year gift, and it has been called ‘Zero’. Surprised? Well, the Baadshah kept his words and took to Twitter exactly at 5 pm to announce the title of his next movie with director Anand L Rai. This is the actor’s first collaboration with the director-producer. Shah Rukh shared the name of the movie – Zero, in a quirky way. The title was revealed through a teaser which was essentially a throwback to the 80s giving the perfect feel of retro cinema complete with the grand sets and glazing lights. The teaser showed the megastar in a never-seen-before avatar, as the actor pranced and jumped around throughout the one-minute-long teaser. SRK plays a ‘dwarf’ or a physically challenged man in the much-awaited film.

Singing Mohammed Rafi’s classic song “Iss Diwane Dilne Kya Jadoo Chalaya”, SRK jumped around a huge room in three avatars flaunting boxers-vest, a tuxedo, and casual wear. The teaser opened with a number of adjectives describing King Khan’s character. Some of the colourful words used in the teaser were, ‘Pagal’, ‘Mental’, ‘Shaayar’, and ‘Dhokebaaz’.

The actor had posted the teaser with the caption, “टिकटें लिए बैठें हैं लोग मेरी ज़िंदगी की, तमाशा भी पूरा होना चाहिए! As promised, here’s the title of @aanandlrai ‘s film. @AnushkaSharma #KatrinaKaif @RedChilliesEnt @cypplOfficial #2ZERO18.”

Check out the tweets from Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma about their film Zero here:

The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles. Anushka, who is currently enjoying her holiday with husband Virat Kohli in South Africa, also shared the teaser on her Twitter page with the caption, “New year ki raat waali party toh ho gayi, par #2ZERO18 ki party toh aaj se shuru hui hai. Dekhiye Zero. @iamsrk @aanandlrai #KatrinaKaif @RedChilliesEnt @cypplOfficial.”

Shah Rukh Khan had revealed the title of his 2017 release Jab Harry Met Sejal in a similar fashion, after keeping fans on their toes for days. SRK, his co-star Anushka Sharma and Salman Khan had got into a conversation on Twitter during the announcement of its title leaving the excitement soaring. This time too, King Khan had a sweet Twitter conversation with Anushka and Aanand before revealing the title.

