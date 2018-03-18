Shah Rukh Khan’s Kkk..kiran gets a new twist on the sets of Zero; see photos

Shah Rukh Khan plays a vertically challenged character in Aanand L Rai directorial, Zero. Shah Rukh Khan plays a vertically challenged character in Aanand L Rai directorial, Zero.

Shah Rukh Khan has already tagged Katrina as his media manager because she makes sure to put up the best pictures of him, be it on Twitter or Instagram. And SRK never fails to credit her too. But recently, on the sets, she made Shah Rukh revisit one of the moments from his classic, Darr. Darr was the story of an obsessive lover who wouldn’t stop at anything to get the love of his life. Shah Rukh was fairly new in the film industry when he took up this role and it is credited as one of his best performances till date.

On the sets of Zero, Shah Rukh posed with an ice cream in his hand in front of Katrina’s poster. The picture reminded him, and needless to say a lot of fans, of Darr where Shah Rukh had posed in a similar way in front of Juhi Chawla’s poster.

SRK shared the picture with a caption that read, “Cos she doesn’t eat ice cream in real, Cos she has worked so hard & cos this reminds me of Darr…on @aanandlrai #Zero the film…’I lov u kkkKatrina…” Meanwhile, Katrina also shared a picture on her Insta story where we can see SRK offering her the ice cream and she refusing to have it.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero has Shah Rukh playing a vertically challenged character. He would be sharing the screen space with Anushka and Katrina for the second time after Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The film is scheduled to release on December 21.

