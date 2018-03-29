Shah Rukh Khan: With Zero, I am growing up very fast into a child

Shah Rukh Khan plays a vertically challenged man in Zero. Shah Rukh Khan plays a vertically challenged man in Zero.

The teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming Aanand L Rai film Zero was launched on January 1, 2018. Since then the film has been making headlines for all the right reasons. Shah Rukh himself is making sure that the film where he has taken up the challenge of playing a vertically challenged man creates a buzz every now and then. For that, King Khan has been extensively using his social media handles. From sharing details about his new media manager Katrina Kaif to talking about how working on the film has transformed him, he is doing it all.

On Thursday morning, a new tweet from Shah Rukh popped up on our screens which had him talking about his experience of working on Zero. “I am loving & living making Zero the Film. Thx @aanandlrai & the whole team for this. Only way to describe it is ‘ I am growing up very fast into a child…very fast’,” read the tweet. With Zero, Shah Rukh has let go off his typical Bollywood hero image and has agreed to explore an uncharted territory. From what we know from the teaser of Zero, Shah Rukh plays the role of a vertically challenged man who is ‘Pagal’, ‘Mental’, ‘Shaayar’, and ‘Dhokebaaz’.

I am loving & living making Zero the Film. Thx @aanandlrai & the whole team for this. Only way to describe it is ‘ I am growing up very fast into a child…very fast’ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 29, 2018

Zero, helmed by Aanand L Rai, also stars Bollywood’s two leading ladies, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Katrina who is currently shooting with SRK for the film has found special mention in his social media posts. A few days back, the actor recreated a moment from Yash Chopra’s classic Darr with Katrina’s poster in a similar way as he posed with Juhi Chawla back then. Darr was the story of an obsessive lover who wouldn’t stop at anything to get the love of his life. Reportedly, in Zero, Shah Rukh plays a character who is star struck while Katrina plays a celebrity. “Cos she doesn’t eat ice cream in real, Cos she has worked so hard & cos this reminds me of Darr…on @aanandlrai #Zero the film…’I lov u kkkKatrina..'” read the caption of the photo.

Cos she doesn’t eat ice cream in real, Cos she has worked so hard & cos this reminds me of Darr…on @aanandlrai #Zero the film…’I lov u kkkKatrina..’ pic.twitter.com/YWZYClrcOQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 17, 2018

Shah Rukh and Katrina have earlier romanced on the silver screen in 2012 release Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The two stars seem to share a good rapport even when the cameras are not rolling. This we know after the Baadshah made an announcement about Katrina being his media manager. He tweeted his sleepy picture and wrote, “When the company is sooo scintillating & exciting that u can’t keep ur eyes open! Serves them right for calling me to early morning shoots for #Zero ( Pic courtesy: Katrina my media manager ).”

When the company is sooo scintillating & exciting that u can’t keep ur eyes open! Serves them right for calling me to early morning shoots for #Zero ( Pic courtesy: Katrina my media manager ) pic.twitter.com/eNnzchfVV0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2018

This was just the beginning as on the sets of Zero, Katrina kept all entertained with her ace photography skills. See another tweet by SRK which says, “My media manager strikes again!! #KatrinaKaif extremely disturbed with my last dark selfie took it upon herself to rectify my photography game. Here is a sample of her amazing love for taking pics & keeping us all so entertained on the sets.”

My media manager strikes again!! #KatrinaKaif extremely disturbed with my last dark selfie took it upon herself to rectify my photography game. Here is a sample of her amazing love for taking pics & keeping us all so entertained on the sets. pic.twitter.com/OOkoKMljPp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 9, 2018

It has been only once that we have seen the cast of Zero in the same frame. “Best memories begin with insane ideas…Girls taking me along for a ride called #Zero @aanandlrai #Katrina @AnushkaSharma,” wrote the Fan actor.

Afer the release of the teaser of Zero, Shah Rukh explained his fans what the film is actually about. He tweeted, “Thank u all for making Zero feel like a Hero. Sometimes our importance in life is not who we are, but what we make others become by our presence in their lives. @aanandlrai ‘s ‘Zero’ stands for that. #Zero20Million.” Speaking about Shah Rukh being on board for Zero, Aanand L Rai told PTI, “Shah Rukh makes me feel so comfortable and makes you feel like he is the most obedient actor you have ever worked with. I have found a friend, a big brother in him. I am enjoying the process and he is letting me fly.”

Thank u all for making Zero feel like a Hero. Sometimes our importance in life is not who we are, but what we make others become by our presence in their lives. @aanandlrai ‘s ‘Zero’ stands for that. #Zero20Million — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 5, 2018

Zero, which brings back the cast of Jab Tak Hai Jaan on screen and presents Shah Rukh in a never-seen-before avatar, will hit the theatres on December 21, 2018.

