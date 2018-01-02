Zero: Everything we know about the Shah Rukh Khan starrer so far

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero’s first teaser was released yesterday by the actor on Twitter. Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero’s first teaser was released yesterday by the actor on Twitter.

Much to the delight of his fans, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the title and teaser of his upcoming film Zero with producer-director Aanand L Rai on January 1 at 5 pm on Twitter. The film, which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles, will see the megastar in a never-seen-before avatar. SRK will be playing a vertically challenged man or a dwarf in Zero.

The actor also released a poster of the movie on his Twitter page where he was seen in a pair of boxers and vest. The actor had tweeted the poster with the message, “इतना सारा प्यार!!! #2ZERO18 की शुरुआत बढ़िया हुई…3.2 करोड़ लोगो के प्यार के लिए शुक्रिया। Thank u to the 32 million on Twitter!”

While the movie itself will only release in December, the excitement and buzz that has been created around the film is hard to beat. Here are a few things we know about the movie so far:

Shah Rukh Khan’s character

As is evident in the teaser, SRK will play a vertically challenged man in the Aanand L Rai film. This is the first time that the star is collaborating with the producer-director, who has earlier given hits like Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Tanu Weds Manu. In fact, Rai feels that Zero’s main attraction is the fact that the superstar has taken up such a role.

“They (fans) are carrying an image in their mind and it is not exactly what we have in the film. When we were working on it we did not know it will look this way. I want to replace that image with the right image. The film’s USP is Shah Rukh’s performance,” Rai told PTI in an interview.

Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif’s characters

It has been reported that Anushka will play a differently-abled person in the movie, while Katrina would be portraying the role of an actress. Apparently, the film was earlier titled Katrina Meri Jaan. However, the makers thought that that would lead people to presume that the movie is about Katrina Kaif, which is not the case.

The role of VFX

Apart from the three aforementioned stars, visual effects will also have a major role to play in the movie. Shah Rukh’s character is a vertically challenged man, and to make things seem more authentic, the makers have used technology to enchance SRK’s character. “The makers will not superimpose SRK’s face on a vertically challenged actor. They will shoot using Forced Perspective, a technique that employs optical illusion to make an object appear farther away, closer, larger or smaller than it actually is. It will make SRK look shorter,” Mid-day quoted a source as saying.

In fact, Rai had earlier told IANS that he is proud of the film that he is making, as far as technicalities are concerned. Shah Rukh’s company Red Chillies itself is working on the VFX part of the movie.

Director-actor Tigmanshu Dhulia to play SRK’s father in the movie

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor who himself has directed critically acclaimed movies like Paan Singh Tomar and Haasil will be seen playing Shah Rukh’s father in the film. The filmmaker said that he wanted to be a part of the project as he wanted to see how things are developed technically on such a scale.

“It’s a very technical film in which Shah Rukh is playing a character of a dwarf, so I wanted to see how it is made because when Kamal Haasan (Appu Raja) did it, he did that with folded legs as VFX facility wasn’t available,” Tigmanshu told Hindustan Times.

Guest appearances

Rani Mukerji, Kajol, and SRK will be sharing screen space together after 19 long years in Zero. Yes, you read that right. The trio, who was earlier seen together in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, will next be seen in Rai’s film.

The actors will be playing themselves. Other big names of the industry like Alia Bhatt, Sridevi, and Karisma Kapoor will also be appearing as themselves in the movie.

The release date and the maker’s motive behind the film

Zero will be releasing on December 21, 2018. However, the film’s teaser was released early as both Rai and SRK wanted to gift their fans a surprise on new year.

“Though we are one year away from the release, the film is already getting so much love. So Khan sahab and I decided to give something to fans. It is purely out of the love and affection that we are getting from the fans,” Rai had told PTI during an interview.

इतना सारा प्यार!!! #2ZERO18 की शुरुआत बढ़िया हुई…

3.2 करोड़ लोगो के प्यार के लिए शुक्रिया। Thank u to the 32 million on Twitter! pic.twitter.com/ODZc4Bq1RT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 1, 2018

Rai had also said that he wanted to celebrate the “incompleteness” of people, and which is one of the reasons why he is making Zero. “I wanted to celebrate Zero, I wanted to celebrate the incompleteness in people. There is nothing great in being a complete person. There is a beauty to incompleteness. We all are humans and Zero comes from there,” Rai had told PTI.

The makers have also said that they will keep everyone updated on everything related to Zero. Now that is some great news for the fans. So far, so good.

