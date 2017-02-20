Shah Rukh Khan remembers Yash Chopra as Sidharth-Sonakshi starter Ittefaq remake begins shoot. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan visits Ittefaq’s set for Muhurat shot. Shah Rukh Khan visits Ittefaq’s set for Muhurat shot.

Shah Rukh Khan, who has earlier worked in a lot of films directed by Yash Chopra, remembered the ace director while giving the first clap of Ittefaq’s remake, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra. Shah Rukh took to his Instagram account and wrote, “My fav film by Yashji #Ittefaq is being recreated by Abhay. Thanks @s1dofficial , @aslisona , Akshaye. Also BR & @dharmamovies tie up with @redchilliesent. Ittefaq starts now. Thanx to Juno and his wonderful team.” Sidharth shared the same picture and wrote, “Great day1 of #ittefaq thank u @iamsrk sir,this one will be special ! @aslisona @boo.i.am @junochopra” Ittefaq’s remake was already in news for all good reasons and this has just added to the existing buzz around the film.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Directed by filmmaker BR Chopra’s grandson Abhay, the film is remake of the Rajesh Khanna starrer, which released in 1969. This is for the first time that Sonakshi and Sidharth would be sharing screen space. The actors took to Twitter to thank SRK. Sidharth wrote, “Thank u for coming on set @iamsrk excited to recreate the magic,” while Sonakshi said, “Thank YOU @iamsrk, @karanjohar and #BRFilms… was an amazing first day on set today with you all! Great start to our #Ittefaq journey!”

Check out Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha’s social media posts;

Ittefaq starts now. Thanx to Juno and his wonderful team. pic.twitter.com/uU8Xt0tmyH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2017

My fav films by Yashji #Ittefaq is being recreated by Abhay. Thx @S1dharthM @sonakshisinha Akshaye. Also BR & Dharma Films tie up with RCE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 20, 2017

Thank u for coming on set @iamsrk excited to recreate the magic 😊🙏 http://t.co/NIs7OOhif8 — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) February 20, 2017

Thank YOU @iamsrk, @karanjohar and of #BRFilms… was an amazing first day on set today with you all! Great start to our #Ittefaq journey! http://t.co/wVp7T9uo77 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) February 20, 2017

Also read | Shah Rukh Khan invited to guest star in Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency. Wait, did he just say yes?

Earlier, Sidharth had expressed his joy of being a part of such an iconic film but denied of facing any pressure of being compared with Rajesh Khanna. Sonakshi said this film tapped her creative side and made her curious about the story. The film, which is a murder mystery, has been produced by Dharma Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd