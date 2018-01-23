Latest News
Shah Rukh Khan receives Crystal Award at World Economic Forum, thanks wife, mom and daughter for his values

Shah Rukh Khan was ecstatic after receiving the Crystal Award at World Economic Forum along with Hollywood star Cate Blanchett and singer-songwriter Elton John.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 23, 2018 9:01 am
shah rukh khan at world economic forum with elton john and cate blanchett Shah Rukh Khan shares a perfect fan moment with Elton John and Cate Blanchett.
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, Hollywood star Cate Blanchett and singer-songwriter Elton John received awards at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday for their work raising awareness about human rights issues.

Shah Rukh, one of Hindi cinema’s most globally known faces, has been feted as he is a founder of the non-profit Meer Foundation, which provides support to female victims of acid attacks and major burn injuries through medical treatment, legal aid, vocational training, rehabilitation and livelihood support.

Talking about receiving the honour, SRK quipped, “Extremely charged that I’ve had this amazing opportunity, this award, being recognized like this for minuscule work that I did, I’d like to do it with even more fervor. What is even more pleasant is that India is here in full power.”

He has also been responsible for the creation of specialised children’s hospital wards and has supported child care centres with free boarding for kids undergoing cancer treatment.

On the stage, he thanked the ladies of his life for his values. He said, “I want to thank my sister, my wife and my little daughter for bringing me up well and teaching me the value of requesting, sometimes imploring and begging a yes from a woman, instead of forcing it upon her.”

Check out what he said after receiving the award:

Earlier, the 52-year-old actor shared his excitement about receiving the award with Cate Blanchett and Elton John in a series of tweets. Check out what he wrote:

The Crystal Award is given by the WEF to artists who make a positive change in society.

Here’s a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s speech at World Economic Forum:

Check out Shah Rukh Khan’s pictures from the event:

The awards were presented at a ceremony in the village of Davos, in the Swiss Alps, where some of the world’s top policymakers and executives have begun gathering for the annual meeting.

