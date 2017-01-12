Shah Rukh Khan wishes Deepika Padukone for xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Shah Rukh Khan like Deepika Padukone’s look in xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Shah Rukh Khan like Deepika Padukone’s look in xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan wished Deepika Padukone ahead the release of her Hollywood debut movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage in India. “I would like to wish her well and a lot of success. I saw the movie posters on my way here, and she looks great. It is an action film so I am sure a lot of Indians will like it.”

Deepika had made her debut in Bollywood in SRK starrer Om Shanti Om.

Last year, speaking about her friendship with Vin Diesel, who also features in xXx, Deepika had told Vogue India, “He and his sister, Samantha, are to me what Shah Rukh (Khan) and Farah (Khan) were when I started out here. They are family.”

After Om Shanti Om, Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan have done movies like Billu (2009), Bombay Talkies (2013), Chennai Express (2013), and Happy New Year (2014), which didn’t do too well.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage may prove to be a turning point for Deepika and we would like to join the King Khan in wishing her luck and success.

Asked to respond to the buzz about his cameo in Salman Khan starrer Tubelight, Shah Rukh commented, “I’ve also heard the news. You should ask the producer of the film. I think he will be the right person to answer this.”

Shah Rukh, who is also gearing up for the release of his much-awaited entertainer Raees, said he is quite excited about the Gujarati character he is portraying.

“I haven’t played a Gujarati character so intensely ever, so I am very excited.”

About the newly released Garba track ‘Udi udi jaye’ from the film, he said, “The song is very colourful and vibrant. It is a garba number. Director Rahul Dholakia is from Gujarat, so the atmosphere (of the film) is also like that.”

