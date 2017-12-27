Here’s how Shah Rukh Khan wished Salman Khan on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan sang a popular number for Salman Khan. Shah Rukh Khan sang a popular number for Salman Khan.

If there’s one jodi in Bollywood that has shared the most crackling chemistry ever, it is definitely Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Though the world seems to be clearly divided between their fans, they both have only love for each other. Today, Salman is celebrating his 52nd birthday in style with his family at his farmhouse in Panvel and how could good friend SRK be behind in wishing him. At a media event held yesterday, the Raees actor was asked about his special wish for the birthday boy.

In his inimitable style, SRK sang the popular number for the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star, “Tum Jiyo Hazaaro Saal, Saal Ke Dil Ho Pachaas Hazaar.” Further, stating that he would have to give the birthday party a miss, the Fan actor shared, “Gold bless him and I really wanted to go to his farmhouse but since my kids are here I cannot leave. I sent him a message that after he comes back to Mumbai, we would meet. We can celebrate his birthday for months, so we will catch up once he returns.”

When the media further prodded him on what would he gifting Salman, Shah Rukh replied with a smirk, “Sab kuch tereko hi bata doon (I should tell everything to you).”

The two Khans, who have shared screen space in films like Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tumhaare Hai Sanam, have a very interesting relationship. After being thick buddies, they had a fallout few years back only to have reunited sometime back and the bond has only become stronger after the slight glitch. The two have been backing each other strongly from then- be it SRK revealing the first look of Bajrangi Bhaijaan or making a cameo appearance in Tubelight. Salman too is reported to be making a special appearance in Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film with Shah Rukh.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App