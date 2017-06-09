Shah Rukh Khan will skip IIFA Awards 2017 for because of son Aryan?

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan broke his nose while playing football at school Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan broke his nose while playing football at school

Shah Rukh Khan who is usually one of the most entertaining persons at award shows will be missing the prestigious IIFA Awards to be held next month. This is not because he isn’t performing or winning. The superstar rarely misses such prestigious award shows SRK will be busy promoting his next film with Anushka Sharma, Jab Harry Met Sajal which will release in August. But more than that, he will be busy with his family, at least that’s what a DNA cited. According to a report in DNA, Shah Rukh’s his elder son Aryan Khan will be undergoing a surgery and daddy Khan has opted to be with him during his medication.

“Shah Rukh’s son Aryan broke his nose while playing football at school. Aryan is already on medication, but the doctors have advised him to undergo surgery. SRK will be travelling abroad for that. It has been scheduled around the same time as the award function, and his priorities are very clear. The concerned father will obviously prefer being by his son’s side,” reported DNA.

The Raees actor is known for sharing a sweet bond with each of his kids. Sources close to him have revealed that even amidst busy schedules the actor manages to find some time for his three children. Aryan Khan was recently seen at Karan Johar’s birthday bash in Mumbai. He was clicked in a photo with his dad, and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan.

Aryan Khan had graduated from his school in 2016, and is now completing his higher education in film studies at a prestigious institution in the USA. Shah Rukh Khan has been very strict about his kids completing their education first, before venturing into Bollywood.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sajal. He will also do a cameo in Salman Khan’s film Tubelight. He is also currently busy shooting for his film with Aanand L Rai, where he will be playing a dwarf, and sharing the screen with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

