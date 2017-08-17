Shah Rukh Khan was the one who was difficult to reach: Saira Banu on Bollywood’s Khans

All the three Khans of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have immense respect for veteran actor Dilip Kumar. All the three Khans of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have immense respect for veteran actor Dilip Kumar.

Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana visiting veteran actor Dilip Kumar at his residence made headlines on Wednesday. The adorable clicks of King Khan with the 94-year-old superstar went viral on social media and people loved the sweet gesture of Baadshah of Bollywood. Saira Banu shared the candid moments on Twitter and captioned the photos as, “Sahab’s mooh-bola beta-“son” @iamsrk visited Sahab today. Sharing some photos of the evening.”

Soon after Shah Rukh’s visit, Saira Banu, the yesteryear actor and the beautiful wife of Ram Aur Shyam actor, talked about the equation between the three Khans of Bollywood and her husband, Dilip Kumar. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the Padosan actor revealed how Aamir Khan has always been a call away and Salim Khan and his son Salman Khan have been visiting them on festivals. She also talked in detail about SRK’s visit with Suhana whom she referred as ‘tall and young, beautiful girl’.

While Dilip Kumar was in the hospital, Shah Rukh was busy promoting his film Jab Harry Met Sejal and could not make time to visit the ailing actor. But Saira Banu asked him to come and meet Dilip anytime as she considers the actor her family only. She said, “On Tuesday, he called to say that he wanted to see Saab and since he’s like family, I told him he was welcome to come by anytime. He came with his daughter Suhana who I had seen as a child and who has grown into a tall and beautiful young girl.”

While most were wondering about Dilip Kumar’s health after looking at the pictures which Saira Banu shared on Friday as his eyes were shut, Saira said that the iconic actor was drowsy because of the medicines. She recalled how Shah Rukh sat close to the unwell actor and said some prayers for his well being. “I even saw him chanting a dua under his breath and blowing it on Saab’s face,” revealed Saira.

When asked about Aamir, Saira said, “He goes out of his way to comply with requests in case of an emergency and is constantly in touch.” About Salman and his family, the veteran actor said, “So is family friend Salim Khan and his son Salman. They often drop by, on festivals and occasions like Saab’s birthday.”

She didn’t mince words when she mentioned how Shah Rukh was not accessible in last few years. “Shah Rukh was the one who was difficult to reach over the last two-three years. When I pointed this out to him, he admitted that he has been out of the country on shoots a lot but promised to be more connected now. Saab’s taught me that it’s important to be accessible to senior actors when they are old and ailing,” said Saira.

