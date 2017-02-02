Why Shah Rukh Khan wants to save gaalis, checks his zipper before going on stage: 10 quotes from AIB podcast

AIB Podcast: Shah Rukh Khan is in his candid-self. AIB Podcast: Shah Rukh Khan is in his candid-self.

Shah Rukh Khan may be the most chill, most suave star in Bollywood but there are moments when his ‘Dil ka jaanvar’ comes to the fore. So, what makes SRK lose his chill and get catatonic? When people misspell their gaalis and write them in capitals on Twitter. If the actor could take some time off, he would want to #saveourgaalis. As they say, you can take a guy out of Delhi but you can’t take Delhi out of him. As we write this, we are holding our sides, snorting with laughter. You would too, if you watch SRK holding forth on his pet peeves in AIB Podcast’s second part with the star.

So, when SRK is not losing it due to swears, he wants Bollywood’s morning-after portrayal banned. You know, the moment when the film’s two leads wake up after a night of sex and kiss each other. No, not because he is a prude but because it is just eww. Well, try it and we are sure the bad breath will send you in a coma.

What else irritates SRK? Comparison between his films and a lot, A LOT, of advice, coming his way regarding what he should do next. “I respect that I can’t please everyone. But every time I do something… for instance, Raees, the first thing people said was it reminded us of Don. I am like where, how, matlab which part? It is so saddening sometimes. I really want to sit in front of the mirror and ask myself if I am the pathetic actor in the world. Am I same in every film?”

He goes on to tell the AIB gang that he was “afraid to mention that this film is the first film of gangster genre I have done. Now that the film has released, I am saying it. It is for the first time. This is my Gang Of Wasseypur, real, please like it. Now, ye khatam hogayi, people are asking me ‘Do a love story.’ Arre! I get so confused what should I do. There was this friend, I asked him how did you like Raees, “Story wasn’t good. You saved it.” I asked him – so do you mean I acted well. He said, ‘No people love you.’ I don’t know what to do. For god sake, I am becoming a dwarf in the next one. I swear I will kill people if they say, it is similar to Chak De, the small girl?”

To all those who have been slamming Shah Rukh for working with or romancing half aged girls, the star has a perfect answer too. “If Alia comes to me and says, I want to do a film with you. I won’t say – first grow up. I am sorry to say but these days only young women are working in the industry. I can’t send them back home or ask directors to look at a girl’s age and not her talent.”

He is also not happy with people sending him collection figures of his films. “Do not send me collection reports of my films because I make them. I am in this business. I produce and distribute the film. I know the figures, fools.”

But his biggest peeve, of course, is the injustice meted out to gaalis. “Please don’t abuse me on Twitter with swears in capitals. Mera Dilli ka jaanwar jaag jata hai. Maza nahi hai isme. Come and abuse me in real. I feel so bad for gaalis, they have reduced gaalis to nothing. I feel bad for them. I want to start an association to save gaalis. And on top of it, some of the spellings of gaalis takes the feel away. ‘U’ is easy but ‘OO’ makes it very different. You know.”

But in amidst all these complaints, SRK remembers a solid advice Amitabh Bachchan gave him years ago. Actually make it two.

“Mujhe Amitji ne ek Baar backstage pe kuch kaha tha. Amitji is always quiet, I made conversation with him, asked him what is the last thought when you go on stage because you are amazing everywhere, he replied I check my zipper… That’s the biggest and last thought in my head now and recommend it to others too.”

The second advice he gave to SRK was, “‘Now that you’ve become a big star, whatever you do, you will always be in the wrong. ‘Toh pehli cheez aisa karna, haath jodkr maafi maanglena’. But being young back then, I asked him what if I haven’t done anything. He just said, ‘Kaha na maafi maang lena’. ‘Aur jaha jao jhukkar baat karna. Koi battameezi kare ya mukka maare, tum usse wapas mukka maaroge toh pata hai kya hoga- tum drunk the’. Sab kahenge paisa tumhare sir pe chadgaya hai.” Shah Rukh said he got scared and asked Big B what to do, he said ‘nothing’.”

