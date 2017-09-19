Shah Rukh Khan wants to retain the childhood of Suhana, AbRam and Aryan, here’s why

Shah Rukh Khan is missing his kids and here is proof! Shah Rukh Khan is missing his kids and here is proof!

Shah Rukh Khan has put up an interesting post on Twitter in relation to his three kids, Suhana, AbRam and Aryan and it will just melt your heart. He wrote, “19Sept. Like my dad(RIP), my only duty 2 my kids is 2 delay the onset of their adulthood as much as possible. Retain purity of their childhood.”

It is quite understandable why a father would say something like this. Because he always wants his kids to be just that, kids. And Shah Rukh Khan posting this makes us believe in the saying all the more. Only recently, doting dad Shah Rukh had posted a picture with Suhana and expressed how much he misses her while she is off to London to study. Is this in continuation of the same tweet? Looks like, SRK doesn’t want Suhana to grow up so quickly and move abroad to study, he wants her to be his little girl always.

19Sept. Like my dad(RIP),my only duty 2 my kids is 2 delay the onset of their adulthood as much as possible.Retain purity of their childhood — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 18, 2017

Or maybe, he is thinking of AbRam, who is also growing up quickly. The two were last seen together on the occasion of Eid and time and again, SRK has talked about the efforts he makes to spend adequate time with his little ones. Even Shah Rukh’s eldest son Aryan is currently studying in Southern California and is expected to soon enter Bollywood. Well, whoever Shah Rukh is missing, we hope that SRK is able to fulfill his duties like he said.

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal alongside Anushka Sharma. He will next be seen playing a dwarf in a film by Aanand L Rai with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

