Shah Rukh Khan wants Anushka Sharma to be his Radha, but Anushka isn’t happy about him meeting Sejals, see their Twitter chat

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s onscreen exchanges in Jab Harry Met Sejal make for an interesting watch. As the film nears its release date in August, both SRK and Anushka’s off screen bonding seems to take the colour of Harry-Sejal’s on-screen bickering. Shah Rukh has already given us a glimpse into his ‘Punjabi’ mannerisms. Now, it’s time for Anushka to flaunt her Gujarati background. In a recent Twitter chat exchange, SRK and Anushka indulged in some witty exchange of words with only a subtle hint of romance.

A few days ago, Shah Rukh announced that he is going to visit a city where he can find the maximum number of Sejals. Now, given the fact that Anushka plays a Gujarat in the film, SRK’s obvious choice of the city would be Ahmedabad. But Anushka Sharma doesn’t seem to like SRK visiting the city. Anushka wrote on Twitter, “Herry! Suna hai you’re going to meet a lot of Sejals in Ahmedabad? Main kaafi nahi thi? @iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt.”

Herry! Suna hai you’re going to meet a lot of Sejals in Ahmedabad? Main kaafi nahi thi? @iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt pic.twitter.com/RuMDAchHWW — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 20, 2017

Sochti hoon 🤔 Kal batati hoon if I can be your Radha @iamsrk #RadhaComingTomorrow — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 20, 2017

Anushka’s tweet came after SRK teased her with a series of tweets. The actor wrote, “Excuse yeh hai ki main character hu…A1! @AnushkaSharma #JHMSMiniTrail3.Well, they have all agreed to be my Radha! Do you?”

We will have to wait and see if Anushka agrees to become SRK’s Radha. And if Shah Rukh obliges Anushka by not visiting Ahmedabad. Whatever happens, their recent exchange of words on Twitter only raises our curiosity. We only hope that Imtiaz Ali has heated the clay of both actors’ talent enough to bring out some fascinating characters here.

