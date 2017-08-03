Shah Rukh Khan visits DDA flat in Delhi with his kids, leaves note for present residents

Shah Rukh Khan was in Delhi to promote his film Jab Harry Met Sejal. Shah Rukh Khan was in Delhi to promote his film Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Shah Rukh Khan was in New Delhi to launch Jab Harry Met Sejal song Phurr. The actor launched the EDM number, which is a collaboration between Pritam Chakraborty and international artist DJ Diplo. While his fans were tripping over the music and SRK’s energetic performance, the actor revisited his roots before ending his night in the town.

The actor, who has spent all his growing-up years in Delhi, made sure Aryan, Suhana and AbRam know about his roots. In an interview to Delhi Times, SRK said, “I visited my old C-73 223 DDA flat around 2:30 am in the morning. I wanted to show my kids where I used to live. The door was closed so I left a note for the people living there.”

In fact, the actor dropped a small message for people who are presently residing at the flat. Giving a message to the residents, he said, “I used to stay here and came to show my house to my kids. You were sleeping else I would have disturbed you.”

Well, his sweet gesture is surely going to be a memory to cherish forever for the residents. Meanwhile, Delhi is Shah Rukh’s last stop for his promotional tour of his film, Jab Harry Met Sejal. Before visiting Delhi, the actors have toured around the country from Benaras to Rajasthan, and even went to Abu Dhabi.

The Imtiaz Ali film, which is based on two people who fall in love while they are in search of a ring, will release on August 4.

