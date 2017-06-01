Shah Rukh Khan victim of death hoax, European news network says star died in air crash

This isn’t the first time that Shah Rukh Khan has been at the receiving end of a death hoax. This isn’t the first time that Shah Rukh Khan has been at the receiving end of a death hoax.

Shah Rukh Khan became the latest victim of a death hoax when a European news network called El Pais TV announced a ‘breaking news’ segment that SRK was “killed along with seven others when a private jet he was travelling in crashed. It is believed to have been caused by turbulent weather. He was travelling in a Gulfstream G550 jet with his personal assistant and others to Paris for a meeting. The death of Shah Rukh Khan has stunned the Indian diaspora worldwide.” The news led to panic and the actor’s team got frantic calls from well-wishers.

According to Mumbai Mirror, even the Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Deven Bharti, called SRK’s team and was informed that the actor is absolutely fine and was actually shooting in Mumbai. The report quoted a source as saying, “This isn’t the first time that Shah Rukh Khan has been at the receiving end of a death hoax.But this time, the gravity of the situation was worse since the news made it to a WhatsApp group of Mumbai’s top cops. It had already been picked up by legitimate French and Indian websites. SRK’s team had to field calls all day.”

Shah Rukh escaped an accident on the sets of his upcoming film being directed by Aanand L Rai on Tuesday when a portion of ceiling well off. Two crew members got minor injuries but were discharged after first aid.

Earlier this week, TV actor Shweta Tiwari had to deny her death rumours. Earlier, the actors who have faced such hoaxes include Sylvester Stallone, Morgan Freeman, Shashi Kapoor, Farida Jalal and Dilip Kumar.

