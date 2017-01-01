Shah Rukh Khan unveils first poster of Aishwarya Rajinikanth Dhanush’s next, biopic on Mariyappan Thangavelu

The first look poster of filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth Dhanush’s film Mariyappan was unveiled by Shah Rukh Khan, on Sunday coinciding with the New Year. The first look poster of filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth Dhanush’s film Mariyappan was unveiled by Shah Rukh Khan, on Sunday coinciding with the New Year.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter and filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth Dhanush is all set with her next Tamil directorial which will be a biopic on Indian Paralympic high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu. The first look poster of the film was released by Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday, as a New Year treat for cinefans.

Titled Mariyappan, the film will throw spotlight on the life of the 21-year-old high jumper from Salem district of Tamil Nadu. During the 2016 Summer Paralympic games held in Rio de Janeiro, Mariyappan won gold for India in high jump in T-42 category.

Shah Rukh Khan shared the Mariyappan poster with the caption, “Here’s presenting the first look of the biopic on #MariyappanThangavelu, our very own national hero, all the best @ash_r_dhanush” The poster also reads the film’s tagline, “The world may think you can’t, what you think is what matters.”

Aishwarya Dhanush too re tweeted and wrote, “Thank you so much ! A very happy new year to you and the family. Xx”

Check Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet as he shared the poster of Aishwarya Rajinikanth Dhanush’s film Mariyappan:

Here’s presenting the first look of the biopic on #MariyappanThangavelu, our very own national hero, all the best @ash_r_dhanush pic.twitter.com/oD1avhkC4K — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 31, 2016

Thank you so much ! A very happy new year to you and the family. Xx http://t.co/dXJ4LshsG2 — Aishwaryaa.R.Dhanush (@ash_r_dhanush) December 31, 2016

The film will have Sean Roldan scoring its music, while the cinematography will be by Velraj and dialogues by filmmaker Raju Murugan. The poster also revealed that the film will be simultaneously shot in English.

