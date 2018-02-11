Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 33 million followers on Twitter, watch video

Shah Rukh Khan now has 33 million followers on Twitter. Shah Rukh Khan now has 33 million followers on Twitter.

Shah Rukh Khan has notched up 33 million followers on Twitter and the superstar shared a special video to thank his fans. Shah Rukh is one of the most followed Indians on Twitter. “This didn’t go as planned… but on a lazy Sunday afternoon, with my limited floatation expertise… this is the best I could do! Judge nahi karna, feel karna… Thanks” he wrote with video on the micro blogging site.

Shah Rukh, who is dressed in a tuxedo and cool dark shades, said he took out time to shoot the video as he wanted to do something “special” for his fans. “I thought everytime we reach a big number I should always do something special for you. But I normally don’t get the time, but today I’ve got the time. So I gelled by hair back, I’ve worn my coolest dark glasses and I’ve even wearing a bow-tie if you notice, a full tuxedo. “And today I want to give you the most overwhelming, loving message that I’ve given you in the last decade. Listen to it carefully because this is very very heartfelt,” Shah Rukh said in the video.

The Jab Harry Met Sejal actor then takes a dip into the pool and his famous dialogues from his popular films starts to play in the background as a special treat to his audience. “You heard every word of what I said, it was right from my heart and so overwhelming that I’m running out of breath. Lots of love to you all,” Shah Rukh said while concluding the video.

Shah Rukh will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, where he plays the role of a vertically challenged man. The film also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles.

