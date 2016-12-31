Shah Rukh Khan gets nostalgic about his iconic onscreen costumes, characters and 25 years in Bollywood

From Mohabbatein to Raees, Shah Rukh Khan impressed us with so many different avatars. From Mohabbatein to Raees, Shah Rukh Khan impressed us with so many different avatars.

Over the span of almost 25 years, Shah Rukh Khan has portrayed many characters through his films. And a few out of these seemed to have remained with him forever. And as much as these characters left an imprint in the minds of his audience, they remain an integral part of SRK’s life too.

The actor took to his Twitter account and shared something special for his fans, something that reminded everyone about his long and enriching career. Shah Rukh will be completing 25 years in Bollywood in 2017. From playing a romantic guy to obsessive lover, a caring husband to a best friend, SRK has experimented with all kinds of roles. And along came several memorable characters too. The superstar was on a trip down the memory lane while cleaning the iconic costumes from his films.

Cleaning 25yrs of costumes collected from my films. From the ‘cool’ chain 2 Fan jacket. Nostalgic..i hav been so many ppl & still been none — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 30, 2016

Shah Rukh must have played over 200 characters on screen. But despite this, he feels he has not been able to be anything. Sure we don’t agree with this.

Well, lets take a walk back to trends of Bollywood's King Khan.

Shah Rukh’s memory starts from the ‘Cool’ chain from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Fan’s jacket which still remain with him. Along with him even his fans remembered all the times when the actor gave serious fashion goals to everyone.

Here are some of the best trends we remember of the actor onscreen.

1. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai – ‘Cool’ chain and tight T-shirts

2. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge – Leather jackets

3. Pardes – Barrett hats

4. Main Hoon Na and Mohabbatein – Sweaters and winter wear

5. Raees – Kurta pyjama and Kohl-eyes

And not to forget how Shah Rukh made grey hair a statement with Veer Zara and Don 2.

As Shah Rukh’s look in his upcoming Raees is already getting a thumbs up from his fans, we are sure the actor would open 2017 with some more style. Meanwhile, SRK is leaving no stone unturned to keep the buzz around his film high. Raees also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan. The film’s song ‘Laila Main Laila’, starring Sunny Leone, has broken many records by garnering over a million views within a couple of hours of its release online.

Raees will release on January 25. The movie clashes with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil.

