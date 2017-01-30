Shah Rukh Khan turns Raees, does a ‘Zaalima’ act with fans in Pune. Watch video, pics

Shah Rukh Khan dancing to the beats of O Zaalima with fans Shah Rukh Khan dancing to the beats of O Zaalima with fans

Team Raees has picked the most unique ways to promote Shah Rukh Khan film Raees. First, they took the superstar on a train ride and now SRK was spotted dancing with young fans at a college in Pune.

The film’s production banner Excel Entertainment posted a video on Twitter where the Dilwale actor is shaking a leg with the students of Symbiosis institute of Design, Pune. What makes the clip exciting is, how SRK enthralls the audience by picking the song from Raees, “O Zaalima.” One can imagine the excitement of those present there, with the amount of cheering that took place, especially when SRK spreads his arms in his signature style.

Shah Rukh also entertained his fans by speaking some of his iconic dialogues from Raees. The fans went into a frenzy seeing the superstar in their naked eyes repeating the lines like “Sheron ka zamana” and “Ammijaan kehti thi, koi dhanda chota nahi hota aur dhande se bada koi dharm nahi hota.” SRK also spoke dialogues from his other popular films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Don and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

The students of Symbiosis institute of Design, Pune put on a great show for Raees. Here’s a video of them performing Zaalima with @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/MskxXwpYtC — Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies) January 30, 2017

The students gifted King Khan with designed posters and scrapbooks of his Raees look. One of the female fans of Shah Rukh Khan also donned a black pathani just like the actor’s look in Raees.

See pictures of Shah Rukh Khan interacting with the students in Pune.

Shah Rukh Khan clicks selfie with fans



Shah Rukh Rukh Khan greets his fans

A fan gifts Shah Rukh Khan, his posters

In return came a hug from the superstar



Who do you think looks better in a Pathani – SRK in Raees or this fan?



Later, SRK visited the Seasons Mall in Pune. He greeted his fans and all those who had gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the star.

Take a look at the crowd that turned up to watch Shah Rukh Khan.



Also read: Before Raees’ success bash, Shah Rukh Khan has Mahatma Gandhi on his mind

Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees is currently the most popular Bollywood film at the theatres. It also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mahira Khan and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd