Not Aamir but Shah Rukh Khan to star in Rakesh Sharma biopic? #AskSRK session has a reply

For some time now, there have been a lot of buzz around the upcoming Rakesh Sharma biopic and who will be the star of the film. There were reports that Aamir Khan will be seen playing the astronaut. in the film. But there have been reports stating that the biopic tentatively titled Salute, will not see Aamir but Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. While there are emerging reports that SRK has been approached to play the role of the first Indian astronaut to go to space in the biopic, the actor in the recent #AskSRK session cleared the buzz around it.

SRK will be seen back on TV with his new show TED Talks India Nayi Soch from tonight and thus he conducted a #AskSRK session. When a fan asked the actor, “Hi have you signed #dhoom4? #Asksrk” he replied, “I haven’t signed any new film…yet except @aanandlrai film.”

As per a report by Deccan Chronicle, an insider confirmed, “Aamir is not someone who will do a film if he’s not 100 percent convinced of it. The report also has another quote on Aamir’s exit. “When Siddharth Roy Kapur launched his own production house, one project that he had announced, was based on the life of astronaut Rakesh Sharma and the shooting was to go on the floors only after ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’ was complete. It was a 2018 release. Aamir was approached to play Rakesh Sharma, in a conversation started with Siddharth way back in 2016, but the star is not doing the film anymore. They were developing the script but Aamir did not like the way it finally shaped up. Everybody knows that his script sense is brilliant so in that form, so if he does not like a script there has to be something wrong with it. He discussed this with the creative team and conveyed his decision to them. Siddharth understood Aamir’s reasons as he knows that’s how the Aamir works,” told the insider.

Coming back to SRK, the TED Talks India Nayi Soch host answered a few question from the fans. A fan asked, “Whom & what can we expect in tonight’s episode? #TEDTalksIndiaNayiSoch #AskSRK ..,” and SRK worte, “All are not celebrities but their ideas are worth celebrating.”

This is for the first time that TED Talks has collaborated with a network to churn out a series in Hindi. The show star tonight and will air every Sunday at 7pm on Star Plus.

