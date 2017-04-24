Shah Rukh Khan to speak at TED2017 this week: ‘I hope I remember my speech’

TED 2017: Shah Rukh might be one of Bollywood’s most famous stars, but hosts of the event cite the actor as an entrepreneur and inspired philanthropist TED 2017: Shah Rukh might be one of Bollywood’s most famous stars, but hosts of the event cite the actor as an entrepreneur and inspired philanthropist

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will join a galaxy of speakers from around the world at TED2017 this week. TED Talks is an international platform for exchanging novel ideas and views. TED Talks Curator Juliet Blake tweeted the news saying, “Very excited to introduce @iamsrk on the TED stage this week.” The actor confirmed his presence at TED talks when he retweeted Juliet’s post and wrote, “Looking forward to it and I hope I remember my speech.”

Shah Rukh might be one of Bollywood’s most famous stars, but hosts of the event cite the actor as an entrepreneur and inspired philanthropist. The actor’s introduction on the TED2017 site reads, “With a fan following that runs into multi-millions, and 24 million followers on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan is at forefront of the Indian film industry and continues to rule at the box office in India. One of the world’s biggest movie stars, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is also an entrepreneur and inspired philanthropist. He heads the film production company Red Chillies Entertainments, whose Chennai Express was the highest-grossing film of 2013, and his recent film Raees also topped the box office in India. He’s also the proud co-owner of two cricket franchises, the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Trinbago Knight Riders.”

Very excited to introduce @iamsrk on the TED stage this week. pic.twitter.com/uzcHAkg0pT — Juliet Blake (@julietrblake) April 23, 2017

Looking forward to it and I hope I remember my speech!!! http://t.co/NDpdTWZVeQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 23, 2017

The introduction also adds, “As a philanthropist and spokesperson, Khan stands up for causes ranging from the environment and water-supply issues to rural solar power. Khan’s nonprofit Meer Foundation, named for his father, focuses on supporting victims of acid attacks through a 360-degree approach that helps with medical treatment, legal aid, rehabilitation and livelihood support.”

Shah Rukh has also collaborated with TED to host Hindi version of the popular international show. The show titled ‘TED Talks India: Nayi Soch’ will be premiered on Star India in this fall. This is the first time that TED has collaborated with a network and a huge star to host TED talks in a language other than English, according to a report in Hollywood Reporter.

