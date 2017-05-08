Shah Rukh Khan to play a soldier in war film based on Operation Khukri. What is Operation Khukri?

Shah Rukh Khant to play a fauji again. Shah Rukh Khant to play a fauji again.

Shah Rukh Khan will play a fauji in his next home production, just on a bigger scale. Red Chillies Entertainment’s next film will be based on Indian Army and Indian Air Force’s Operation Khukri in Africa. A Mumbai Mirror report suggests that this is among the most expensive projects Shah Rukh’s production house has undertaken.

“It has been researched extensively and will be mounted on a really large scale. It will be a true depiction of a massive military operation and will celebrate our heroes. The director and cast are being finalised, the film will roll later this year. It will be shot in real locations in Africa with some real armed combat battle scenes,” a source from Red Chillies Entertainment was quoted in the report. The source also added that the team has spent a lot of time in developing the script in association with Azure Entertainment.

It seems like making war films is that latest trend in Bollywood. Last year, Akshay Kumar did Airlift that was based on an Indian businessman’s effort to rescue more than 170,000 stranded Indians in Kuwait after Iraq invaded Kuwait in August 1990. This year also, the audience saw Rangoon. Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight is also based on Indo-Sino war.

What is Operation Khukri?

Operation Khukri was carried out in a tropical forest in Sierra Leone, West Africa in 2000. It was a mission to rescue around 223 peacekeepers of India who were sent to Sierra Leone by United Nations to help the government there in tackling Revolutionary United Front (RUF), a rebel group. Major (now Lt Col) Harinder Sood led the operation and around 120 IAF officers were flown from Indian to Africa for the same. The team was able to rescue all the peacekeepers.

