Shah Rukh Khan to launch Karan Johar’s biography An Unsuitable Boy

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be launching his filmmaker-friend Karan Johar’s biography An Unsuitable Boy on Monday. The book is in news over Johar’s revelations about his fall out with close friend Kajol, his ups and downs with Shah Rukh and how his cinema is often labelled elitist.

The 51-year-old actor will launch the book at a suburban hotel here. The book has been co-authored by Poonam Saxena. In the book, Johar, 44, has also spoken at length about his life growing up in south Mumbai’s film family, his initial hesitation about joining the industry and his close friendships.

Karan Johar is revealing all this and much more in his newly released biography titled ‘An Unsuitable Boy.’ A report shared some edited excerpts from KJo’s biography, which has been co-authored by Poonam Saxena. The report, with due permission from Penguin India, also has Karan answering the big question – Is he a gay? Karan Johar has come out candidly on matters of sex and sexual orientation, just stopping short of a bald admission.

Karan, in the book, also talks about being traumatized by rumours about him and good friend Shah Rukh Khan. Though he treats SRK as ‘a father figure, an older brother,’ he admits of waking up to 200 hate posts on Twitter daily. “This whole homophobia is so disheartening and upsetting,” says Johar. Karan Johar feels, ‘People talk nonsense, and if a man does not have an extramarital affair, he is supposed to be gay.’

The book titled An Unsuitable Boy not only talks about Karan Johar’s sexual orientation, when he lost his virginity and the importance of Shah Rukh Khan in his life, it also reportedly talks about his other best friend, Kajol. Once considered inseparable in Bollywood, the two had a fall-out last year.

Excerpts from the book are doing the rounds of the social media, which talk about what happened. The book reportedly reveals that Kajol and KJo’s friendship ended prior to the release of Karan and Ajay’s films Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay respectively. Karan and Kajol had been friends for 25 years before that.